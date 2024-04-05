Breakwater Capital Group Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 233,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

