Breakwater Capital Group Invests $265,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $84,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 82,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.55%.

ASO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

