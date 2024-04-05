Breakwater Capital Group Makes New $563,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Breakwater Capital Group owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 133,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMVM opened at $53.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $212.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

