Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. MWA Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 6,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $1,479,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $183.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.84 and its 200-day moving average is $208.97. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

