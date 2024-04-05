Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 853 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BHP opened at $57.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

