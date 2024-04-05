Breakwater Capital Group Sells 194 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Breakwater Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.76. The company had a trading volume of 41,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,148. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

