Breakwater Capital Group Sells 5,884 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 69,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,313. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

