Breakwater Capital Group Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,323.14. 239,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,450. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market cap of $613.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,286.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,081.86.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,810 shares of company stock valued at $29,421,767. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

