Breakwater Capital Group Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Snowflake by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,747,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.27. 1,282,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,947,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.99. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

