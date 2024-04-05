Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.16. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

