Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,810 shares of company stock valued at $29,421,767. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 8,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,317.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $610.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,286.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,081.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.