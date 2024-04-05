Brokerages Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Target Price at $57.08

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.08.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

