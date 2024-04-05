Brokerages Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Target Price at $21.67

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,136,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $4,716,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,492,000 after buying an additional 2,470,412 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 43,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,578,000 after buying an additional 669,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

