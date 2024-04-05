Brokerages Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target at $33.11

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,229,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HP by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $1,758,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of HP by 111.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

