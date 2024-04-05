Brokerages Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) PT at $68.79

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.