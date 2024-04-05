Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) PT at C$54.46

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.46.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

SU opened at C$52.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.19. The company has a market cap of C$67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$37.09 and a 1 year high of C$52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.7390892 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

