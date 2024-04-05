Brokers Set Expectations for CarMax, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Shares of KMX opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after buying an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 702,526 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 2,311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,697,000 after acquiring an additional 578,622 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

