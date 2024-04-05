Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Position Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 3,874.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948,644 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.74% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $343,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,754,000 after buying an additional 911,454 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 25,244 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of BIPC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.04. 300,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,867. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73.
Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend
About Brookfield Infrastructure
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
