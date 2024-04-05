Brookline Capital Management Begins Coverage on Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Analysts at Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Immunic will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Immunic by 1,143.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
