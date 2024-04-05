BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to $110.00 at CIBC

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DOOO

BRP Stock Down 3.2 %

BRP Announces Dividend

DOOO opened at $71.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 13.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,543,000 after purchasing an additional 440,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,308,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of BRP by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,997,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BRP by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,421,000 after buying an additional 250,005 shares during the last quarter.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.