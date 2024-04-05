BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) and TP ICAP Group (OTC:TCAPF) Critical Comparison

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and TP ICAP Group (OTC:TCAPF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTCS and TP ICAP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.34 million 19.44 -$15.89 million $0.56 2.96 TP ICAP Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TP ICAP Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTCS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BTCS and TP ICAP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 TP ICAP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTCS presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.72%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than TP ICAP Group.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and TP ICAP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% TP ICAP Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BTCS beats TP ICAP Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS



BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About TP ICAP Group



TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions. The Global Broking division operates in rates, foreign exchange (FX) and money markets, emerging markets, equities, and credit products; and offers broking, facilitating price discovery, and liquidity services. The Energy & Commodities division operates in various commodities markets, including oil, gas, power, renewables, ferrous metals, base metals, precious metals, soft commodities, and digital assets. This division also assists in canvassing the market for expressions of interest, intelligence gathering, negotiations, and post-transaction processing; and provides insights on the impact of unpredictable factors, such as weather conditions, geopolitics, and exchange rate movements. The Liquidnet division operates Liquidnet, a cash equities dark/block electronic trading network; and Coex Partners, a trade advisory and agency execution service that covers listed derivatives, FX, government bonds, cleared interest rate swaps, and cash equities. This division serves hedge funds, asset managers, and asset owners. The Parameta Solutions division provides unbiased data products that facilitate trading, enhance transparency, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency; and post trade solutions. This division also offers real-time price information for the OTC financial and commodity markets delivering independent data for various asset classes, including rates, FX and money markets, volatility, oil, energy, inflation, credit, and equities. TP ICAP Group PLC is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

