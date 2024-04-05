C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.93.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $71.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 174,041 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 127,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.