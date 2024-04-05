California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.76

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 28565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWT. UBS Group upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CWT

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.41 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 125.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.