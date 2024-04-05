Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $22.08

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.08, but opened at $21.03. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 1,622 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

