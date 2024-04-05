Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $48.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cameco has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $51.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, analysts predict that Cameco will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at $940,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,711,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,148,000 after buying an additional 162,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

