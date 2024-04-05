Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $31.85 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,487 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53,573.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,352,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,515,000 after buying an additional 2,348,107 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 496,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.62.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,713,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.08. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $419.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

