Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $750.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.75.

Get HubSpot alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $657.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -185.26 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $616.39 and a 200-day moving average of $540.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. HubSpot has a one year low of $390.22 and a one year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.