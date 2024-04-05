Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) price objective on the stock.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Trading Up 5.5 %

NOG opened at GBX 6.34 ($0.08) on Tuesday. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.50 ($0.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.65.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

