Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.81.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM traded up C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$67.70. 383,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$47.44 and a 12 month high of C$69.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8183633 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.