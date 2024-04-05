Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 418,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 741,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.17). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 53.86%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cannae by 8.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after acquiring an additional 84,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 101,368 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

