Canoo Inc. to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canoo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Canoo’s current full-year earnings is ($7.70) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Canoo in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Canoo Stock Performance

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.23. Canoo has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

