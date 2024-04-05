Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Trading Down 4.9%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 1,876,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,942,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 745.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103,630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Canoo by 32.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canoo by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Canoo by 1,133.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

