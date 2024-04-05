Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Price Target to $3.30

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $3.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

