Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATNM. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.72.

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $9.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $266.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 673.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

