Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases £173.68 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller purchased 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £173.68 ($218.03).

On Monday, February 5th, Tim Weller purchased 875 shares of Capita stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £175 ($219.68).

Shares of CPI stock traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 13.04 ($0.16). The company had a trading volume of 6,071,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,058. The firm has a market cap of £219.07 million, a P/E ratio of -117.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81. Capita plc has a twelve month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.38 ($0.47).

Several research firms have weighed in on CPI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Capita to GBX 1,800 ($22.60) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

