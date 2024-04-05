Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up to $13.07

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $13.47. Cardlytics shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 138,742 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Cardlytics Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 311,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $4,273,612.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,673,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,786,097.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cardlytics news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 311,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $4,273,612.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,673,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,786,097.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,427 shares of company stock worth $736,095. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,856,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 269,375 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,436,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Worldly Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC now owns 1,157,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 161,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,125,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,059 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

