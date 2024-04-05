Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,259 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $185,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $35.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
