Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,259 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $35.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.