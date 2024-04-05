Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VOO stock traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $471.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,751,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,174. The firm has a market cap of $377.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

