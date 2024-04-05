Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,259 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

