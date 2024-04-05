Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,963 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.79 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2337 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

