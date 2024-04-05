Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.46 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

