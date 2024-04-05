Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.19

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 14103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($2.10). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 845.01%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 21,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,479,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,498 shares of company stock worth $366,520 in the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.