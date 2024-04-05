Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.14. 3,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 5,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Cascades Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

