CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0736 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0736 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $59.30 million and $4.07 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00014175 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00021279 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001565 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,754.63 or 1.00113109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011446 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00125611 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07309696 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $3,910,154.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

