CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.19

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 4455246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.06%. Analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,341,000 after purchasing an additional 318,541 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $2,227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,637,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,143,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after buying an additional 95,750 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 35,838 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

