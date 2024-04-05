Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Up 3.6%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.11. 56,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 310,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Central Puerto Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66. The business had revenue of $193.03 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 50.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Central Puerto by 1,441.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

