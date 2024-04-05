Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Up 3.6%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.11. 56,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 310,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.
The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.43.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66. The business had revenue of $193.03 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 50.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
