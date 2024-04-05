Chardan Capital Cuts Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Price Target to $7.00

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.
Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 4th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Etfidea LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.
