Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.87 and last traded at $71.77. Approximately 817,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,583,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.35.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

The stock has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 113,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 42,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 338,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

