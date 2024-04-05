Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.42.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chart Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSE GTLS opened at $153.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.84. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $105.89 and a 52-week high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.