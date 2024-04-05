Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $335.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $401.00.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $271.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $269.74 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.44 and a 200-day moving average of $367.80.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.